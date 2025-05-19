Again, many feared dead in Abuja’s Nyanya-Mararaba Road accident

By Omeiza Ajayi

Several people were feared dead on Monday, following a second accident within 24 hours around the Karu Bridge on the Nyanya-Mararaba Road in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Vanguard learned that an earlier accident occurred on Sunday evening, involving seven vehicles.

Former Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Emmanuel Ogbeche, shared the incident on his Facebook page:

“Often than not, we underestimate our going out and coming in. Just about an hour ago, some people met their end in-bound Karu Site. A terrible accident involving about seven cars, some beyond repairs, in a crash with a low-bed or caterpillar,” Ogbeche wrote, referring to the Sunday crash.

On Monday evening, another tragic incident occurred, this time involving a trailer and a vehicle transporting sachet water.

The collision led to heavy traffic gridlock on the usually busy route, with emergency services working to rescue victims and clear the obstruction.

It was noted that last month, at least two accidents took place around the Karu Bridge, resulting in the deaths of several persons.