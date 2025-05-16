Aftermath of banditry, kidnappings in Kwara: Government moves to confront growing threat

By Demola Akinyemi

In recent months, Kwara State has found itself grappling with an alarming wave of insecurity marked by a surge in banditry and kidnappings – particularly in the Northern and Southern senatorial zones.

What began as isolated incidents later morphed into a coordinated threat, with residents of Baruten and Kaiama local government areas in Kwara North and parts of Kwara South reeling from the violence of armed men believed to be affiliated with the Mahmuda terror group.

The group, according to local sources, infiltrated the state through the dense forests linking Zamfara, Kaduna, and Niger states, with the intent to seize control of rural territories.

Arewa Voice investigations reveal that the insurgents have set up operational bases within these forests, launching periodic attacks on unsuspecting communities, kidnapping locals, and forcing farmers off their land.

Kwara South: A growing epicenter

In Kwara South, the situation is no less dire. On Friday, April 25, 2025, around 5:45 p.m., a gang of five armed men abducted multiple travellers at Eleyinla village, near Isanlu-Isin. The victims were forcefully taken after their vehicles were intercepted along the highway.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the incident, noting that a joint operation involving the police, military and local vigilantes led to the rescue of two victims: Ganiyu Ajayi and Kolawole Adeyemi.

Two other abductees, Alhaji Musibau Amuda, Director of Personnel Management, DPM, for Oke Ero Local Government, and the council’s legal adviser, Omolayo Elizabeth Arinde, were also later rescued.

However, three individuals remain in captivity at the time of this report.

This abduction marked the third such incident in Kwara South within a week. Just days earlier, kidnappers struck along the Ilofa-Omu Aran highway and hijacked an Olumoh Express bus near Obbo-Ayegunle, abducting all seven passengers and the driver.

Banditry in the North: Fear grips farmers

In Kwara North, particularly in Kaiama and Baruten LGAs, communities are living in fear.

According to locals who spoke with Arewa Voice under condition of anonymity, the Mahmuda group is systematically targeting villages such as Kemanji and Nanu—fringe communities they aim to use as launching pads into Kaiama township.

“They come on motorcycles, kill and kidnap our people, and scare others into fleeing,” one resident said. “Their mission is to take over our land, just like other terror groups have done in Kaduna, Niger, and Zamfara.”

The security threat has significantly impacted local agriculture. Over 100 farmers have abandoned their farmlands for fear of being attacked. This disruption, residents warn, could lead to a food shortage in Kwara and neighbouring states.

“They don’t always ask for ransom,” another local noted. “They just kill or drive people out. It’s about territorial control.”

The group is also believed to have spread into Yashikira District in Baruten and into Borgu LGA in neighbouring Niger State.

Mixed signals from security agencies

While residents maintain that the Mahmuda group is active and dangerous, the Kwara State Police Command has refuted claims of the group’s presence.

In a press statement, police spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “Our comprehensive threat assessments and intelligence operations in these areas have yielded no evidence of insurgent activity or coordinated terrorist formations. Claims of 15 vigilantes being killed are entirely false.”

The command assured the public of continued vigilance, stating that multi-agency deployments remain active in all border areas and advising the media to refrain from publishing unverified reports.

Despite these assurances, the severity of the situation prompted the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, to visit Kwara just 48 hours after the reported incidents.

Addressing troops at the 22 Armoured Brigade, Sobi Cantonment in Ilorin, General Oluyede ordered a full-scale military operation to flush out bandits from Kaiama, Baruten, and Kainji Forest in neighbouring Niger State.

“You have one month to recover all territory from the hands of these insurgents,” he charged. “No part of Nigeria’s territory will be surrendered to bandits or terrorists.”

He also emphasized the army’s readiness to support troops with better welfare, equipment and professional training.

Government’s response and military action

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has also taken proactive measures. Before and during the visit of the Army Chief, the Governor toured affected areas for on-ground assessment. Reports indicate that he provided 70 motorcycles to soldiers deployed in Kaiama and Baruten to boost their mobility in the forests.

Additionally, 20 motorcycles were distributed to each of the 16 local government councils to strengthen local security efforts. The presence of soldiers in the forests has since restored a measure of calm in the affected communities, although many residents remain cautious.

Glimmer of hope versus new fears

The recent interventions offer a glimmer of hope, but the challenge remains enormous.

Experts caution that while military deployments may suppress attacks temporarily, lasting peace requires sustained investment in intelligence, border security, and community engagement.

As Kwara State walks the tightrope of security and stability, residents wait and hope – some in silence, others in fear – for a future free from the grip of terror.

Ultimately efforts of the state government in synergy with the military to contain terrorism in the axis have started yielding results as the Nigerian Army said it has arrested at least 12 persons in connection with acts of terrorism carried out by a breakaway group of the Boko Haram insurgents known as “Mahmuda” which reportedly occupied the Kanji Lake National Park in Northern parts of Kwara State.

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 2 Division, Major General Obinna Onubogu who recently visited the camps in Kaiama and Baruten local government areas of the state disclosed this during a visit to the areas in order to have first hand information about how the officers are faring as well as get updates about their operations.

According to the GOC, the 12 suspects arrested were picked up by the military at various locations during its raid of the Kanji Lake National Park and the border communities.

He said two of those arrested were said to be confirmed members of the arm bandit group while others are accomplices in the criminal act. “The counter insurgency operation code named ‘Park strike four’ is meant to, among other things, flush out the bandits and clear the Kanji Lake National Park of all criminal tendencies,” he added.

The GOC disclosed to journalists in his team that the men and officers deployed for the operation are not resting on their oars to restore sanity at the park and raise the hope of the people around the area.

He said: “Through the raid operation, the troops have successfully combed a distance of at least 90 kilometres from Kemanji into the Kanji forest where its firm base is currently situated.”

During his trip, the GOC who said the mission is already being accomplished added that “both the men and officers have succeeded in dislodging the bandits and other criminal elements.”