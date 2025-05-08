After 30-yrs neglect, Atan-Ado-Odo road gets FG nod

Governor Dapo Abiodun Source: @dabiodunMFR

By Henry Ojelu

Relief and excitement swept through Ogun West Senatorial District as the Federal Government approved the reconstruction of the long-abandoned Atan-Alapoti-Ado-Odo-Ikoga Road, ending over three decades of neglect.

The 16-kilometre road, which cuts across more than 20 communities in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, was recently approved for reconstruction at the cost of N37 billion.

The decision, endorsed by the Federal Executive Council, marks a turning point for the communities that have endured years of hardship due to the road’s poor condition.

Communities to benefit include Atan, Ajegunle, Olorunleke, Alapoti, Onisaba, Idobarun, Aladiye, Idooleyin, Idoofe, Ijigbo, Yidi, Methodist, Oja Agunloye, Eleja, Oja Ale, Ojupa, Oke Padre, Ileji, Ayede, Obakobe, Ikoga-Ile, and Bandu.

Residents poured encomiums on President Bola Tinubu for approving the road project.

They also applauded the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and the Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties, Alhaji Kamorudeen Yusuf, for their critical roles in bringing the issue to the federal spotlight.

For decades, the road’s deplorable state disrupted transportation, trade, and agriculture. Farmers lamented that their produce often went to waste, while businesses folded up due to lack of access.

The communities, largely agrarian, also missed out on investment opportunities as the area became unattractive to potential investors.

Speaking to journalists, a market woman in Ado-Odo, Mrs. Iya Ola, said, “We suffered for too long. Sometimes we spent hours moving goods to the market. This road almost killed our trade. We thank President Tinubu for listening and acting.”

She particularly praised Alhaji Kamor Yusuf, describing him as the bridge between the communities and the presidency. “He never gave up on us. He made sure our voices were heard,” she added.

Chief Hunsu, a community leader in Ikoga, echoed similar sentiments. “We had lost hope. Many administrations came and went without looking our way. Kamor Yusuf assured us change was coming, and today, we’re seeing it.”

Mr. Adebayo, a resident of Alapoti, who said he’s lived in the area for 47 years, recalled how the road deteriorated over time. “Atan to Alapoti used to take 15 minutes. Now, it takes hours. The suffering was too much.”

Residents also called for immediate mobilisation of contractors and strict monitoring to ensure timely and quality delivery.

They expressed renewed hope in the Tinubu administration’s commitment to rural development, urging similar attention for other neglected communities across Ogun State.