After 26 years, Nigeria’s democracy still feels like military rule – NNPP

…Party warns Tinubu over unfulfilled promises, lack of electricity

By Adeola Badru

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has criticized the state of Nigeria’s democracy, claiming that after 26 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, the difference between democratic and military governance remains minimal in practice.

Speaking in a statement on Thursday, the NNPP’s Southwest chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, lamented that despite over two decades of civil rule, political officeholders continue to operate in ways that suppress democratic values and neglect citizens’ welfare.

Ajadi congratulated Nigerians on sustaining the longest stretch of democratic governance since independence but said the country can no longer claim ignorance of democratic ideals.

“With 26 years of democracy, it is expected that our leaders should reflect true democratic principles in governance,” he stated.

He reminded the administration of President Bola Tinubu of its campaign promise to deliver steady electricity — a pledge which remains largely unmet two years into the current term.

“Many Nigerians still suffer from erratic or zero electricity supply, stalling economic growth and discouraging investment,” he said.

Ajadi added that it is “disheartening” that some leaders, though elected, behave like military rulers, ignoring the will of the people and failing to deliver on their promises.

He cautioned that the continued neglect of critical issues like electricity could have political consequences for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Calling for a renewed commitment to good governance, Ajadi urged political leaders to uphold democratic values, prioritize public welfare, and ensure safety and accountability at all levels of government.