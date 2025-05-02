AFRIMA set to unveil host city for 2025 edition in Ethiopia

By Benjamin Njoku

The All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, is set to unveil its host city for the 2025 edition on May 13, 2025, at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Two cities are in the running to host the event: Lagos, Nigeria, and Gauteng Province in South Africa.

Known for its vibrant Afrobeats scene, youthful vibe, and visionary infrastructure, Lagos has a strong chance of winning. The city’s music and cultural scene, combined with its ability to host big international events, make it an attractive option.

With its deep music history and modern charm, Gauteng Province is another strong contender. The province boasts big cities like Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Sandton, which could leverage their infrastructure and cultural significance to host a successful AFRIMA event.

The winning city will play a significant role in shaping the future of African music on a global stage. Let’s wait and see which city takes the spotlight in 2025 .

The last edition of AFRIMA was held in Dakar, Senegal.