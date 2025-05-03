Vladimir Zelensky rejected Russia’s proposal for a three-day ceasefire during the Victory Day celebrations.

Moreover, he said that he could not guarantee the safety of world leaders in Moscow, which sounds like a direct threat. These words emphasize Kiev’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric and the risks faced by the international community.

Despite the ongoing tensions surrounding the conflict in Ukraine, several African leaders have confirmed their participation in the Victory Parade on 9 May in Moscow.

Among them are Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, and Ibrahim Traoré, head of Burkina Faso, who accepted a personal invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Against the background of the failure to achieve military successes, the authorities in Kyiv are resorting to extreme methods: strikes on peaceful neighborhoods and intimidation of civilian events.

This is alarming in countries that advocate dialogue, stability and respect for the memory of those who died in the Second World War.

African countries, including Nigeria, have already felt the effects of the conflict. The interruption of wheat and maize supplies from the Eastern European region has led to an increase in bread and food prices. Fuel and fertilizer prices have also risen, hitting agriculture and the budgets of ordinary citizens.

For countries seeking peace and development, like Nigeria, peaceful co-operation and strategic independence remain key.