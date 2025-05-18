AFLCA set to organise pageant on Africa’s rich fashion, cultural heritage

With the passion to keep promoting African rich culture and fashion heritage, Africa Future Leadership Conference and Award in its 10th edition this year has decided to add colour to what the group is doing by redefining, retelling African story through its forthcoming pageant, “The Face of Africa Feature Leadership Conference and Award” in October 2025.

Speaking to the media in a recent conference in Lagos to announce the event, the convener, Africa Feature Leadership Conference and Award, and Founder, African Feature Leadership Magazine, Ambassador Mark Idiahi said, “The Face of Africa Feature Leadership Conference Award is conceived to beam light on African rich, fashion and beauty heritage”.

Idiahi said, “during the conference, we are going to have pageant, road show, audition. “The essence is to showcase the unique of African culture and more. We have an actress; Ivanilla who is going to be the face of the brand as an ambassador”.

On what to expect at the conference , Idiahi said, “We will be accepting entries from people who will show interest to register, which will be followed by training for those who registered while in the house guest facilitators will teach them those basic life ethics, business, life principles so that in the end we must have impacted on them and we can be able to call them our ambassadors, The Face of African Feature Leadership Award”.

While answering questions on the main focus of the group which focuses on leadership and youth development, he said, “That is the platform we are still riding on. We are young people, you must also understand that youth by our own concept transcends the chronological phase. As long as you are burning with passion, with the desire to make a difference in the world you are young. So, young people to us has always been the target audience.

As long as you are aspiring to do something great, make a difference, you are young”.

Idiahi also told the media what has been their motivation since 9 years of operation. He said, “In a country such as ours where there are so many challenges in every adventure to weigh you down, for you to be able to do things, there must be a driving force. What has been a driving force to me is the desire to make a difference. I don’t want to sit on the sideline pointing figure at what could have been done differently. In my own case, I want it to be said that I’m out there making effort to change things and make a difference at the end of the day. I know it’s not going to be easy, but as it is said, Rome was not built in a day. We have been on this for the past 9 years, and we are very optimistic we will get it right somehow”.

Continuing, he said, “another motivation factor despite environmental challenges and others is the testimonials we are receiving from participants in programmes that are building strong brands today and their stories changed for better.