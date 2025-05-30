Afia TV enters Lagos media market, promises impactful results

By Benjamin Njoku

Afia TV, the first television station on Dstv and GoTV in the South Eastern region, has officially entered the Lagos media market, promising to deliver impactful results for partners through data-driven content. Chief Emeka Mba, CEO of Afia TV & Radio, made the promise at the organization’s first media parley to announce its entry into the Lagos media landscape held last Friday, at Sheba Center, Ikeja.

This milestone event marked a significant step in Afia’s commitment to expanding its footprint, connecting businesses to audiences across Nigeria, and redefining regional media excellence.

The event brought together top media buyers, advertising agencies, and communication professionals for engaging conversations around emerging trends, innovation, and future-forward strategies in media planning and buying. The event also served as a platform for Afia TV & Radio to unveil its offerings, platforms, and unique value proposition to Lagos-based stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to bring Afia’s fresh, original, and regional perspective to Lagos. This parley signals our readiness to collaborate, innovate, and deliver impactful results for our partners through data-driven content and targeted reach, especially for brands looking to penetrate the southern Nigerian market”, Mba said.

Equipped with modern broadcast studios, digital-first production capabilities, and a highly experienced team, Afia TV & Radio is poised to make a bold impression on the Lagos media landscape.

Speaking further, Mba said, “Afia TV is not in competition with any TV station, as it’s positioned to be a regional TV station. Afia is more than a TV channel, we sell a complete media brand that can deliver to you television, radio and digital platforms”.

The media brand delivers high-quality programming ranging from news and documentaries to lifestyle, business, culture, and entertainment. Afia TV plans to launch a radio station very soon to further expand its multi-platform services.