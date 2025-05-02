Afenifere slams NANS factional leader over ‘false allegations’ against Seyi Tinubu

By Bayo Wahab

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has strongly refuted recent allegations made against Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by a factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Atiku Abubakar Isah.

In a statement signed by its National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, Afenifere described the accusations as “salacious, fallacious, and completely unfounded.”

The organisation accused Isah of attempting to mislead the public with baseless claims and warned against using student platforms to peddle falsehoods and sow discord.

The group also questioned the legitimacy of Isah’s leadership within NANS, adding that his allegations against Tinubu are politically motivated.

The statement reads, “The attention of Afenifere has been drawn to claims by one Atiku Abubakar Isah, a factional President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, who has made some rather salacious and fallacious accusations against Seyi Tinubu.

“First, this individual apparently has a political motive, as clearly seen in the banner he hoisted outside the venue of his supposed inauguration.

“That banner proudly displays the photos of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and other prominent members of the so-called anti-Tinubu coalition.

“This is prima facie evidence that Mr. Isah is being sponsored by the political enemies of Seyi Tinubu’s father and will, therefore, say anything to tarnish the President, which is what he is doing by attacking the son.”

The group also slammed Isah for linking his ordeal to the President’s son without concrete evidence to back up his claim.

“The obvious conclusion the public should, therefore, draw is that this is a proxy war against the President, his government, and his family by surrogates of the coalition of strange bedfellows cobbled together not for the benefit of Nigeria but to seize power by any means necessary, including sponsoring a vocal local actor like Isah to throw arrows that they are too cowardly to throw using their own names,” Afenifere said.

These tactics “are going beyond descent and civilised politicking,” the group warned.

Vanguard News