AFCON U-20: Nigeria off to flying start with 1-0 win over Tunisia

Credit: @Dagashotz

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations journey on a winning note, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tunisia at the Cairo International Stadium.

The breakthrough came in the 37th minute when Auwal Ibrahim calmly finished off a precise through ball from Odinaka Okoro, slotting the ball neatly into the bottom corner to hand Nigeria the lead.

The second half saw a cautious approach from both teams. Tunisia pressed in search of an equalizer, while Nigeria remained compact and looked to exploit spaces on the counterattack.

Despite creating a few chances, the Flying Eagles were unable to double their advantage.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s side held firm defensively, keeping the Tunisians at bay and securing all three points in their Group B opener.

Up next, Nigeria will face Morocco on Sunday, May 4, as they look to continue their winning momentum in the group stage.

Vanguard News