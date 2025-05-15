Adeleke’s kinsmen root for APC’s Oyebamiji for Osun guber seat in 2026

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s kinsmen have rallied support for the All Progressives Congress, APC, to unseat the governor in 2026.

The group, under the auspices of Ghaff Unity, from Ede town, also threw their support behind the former State Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji, to clinch the APC ticket in a bid to regain governance in the state.

The leader of the group, Ajani Ayodeji disclosed that they are from Ede North Local Government Area where Governor Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) comes from and trust the capacity of Oyebamiji to govern the state.

Ayodeji in a statement stated that “As the Osun State governorship elections draw nearer, it is imperative to call for impactful and purposeful leadership because Osun takes the back seat, and the last two and a half years have been marked by poor handling of our state’s human, financial, and mineral resources.

“Osun is a fortress for the progressives until recently and it deserves to be reconnected to the national power bloc in order to key into the developmental agenda of the federal government and ensure strategic alignment for growth and economic stability.

“Hence, Bola Oyebamiji, a seasoned banker, humanist, economist, and public administrator of repute, remains the best option for the state. His extensive and valuable experience in both private and public administration positions him as the best man to drive the needed change that Osun desires.

“We are sure that his candidacy will foster unity within our party and guarantee electoral victory in the 2026 governorship elections.

“We urge our leaders Chief Bisi Akande, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola CON, and every stakeholder who desires to see the prosperity of Osun and thirsts for her greatness to support Oyebamiji.”