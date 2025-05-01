Adefarati to Tunji-Ojo: Your innovations have redefined the Interior ministry

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The member representing Akoko South-West/Akoko South-East Federal Constituency, Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati, has commended the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his transformative leadership and innovative strides in the ministry.

In a birthday message, Adefarati lauded Tunji-Ojo’s performance, describing it as trailblazing and impactful—both during his time in the House of Representatives and in his current role as Minister.

“Given the opportunity first to represent his people at the National Assembly, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo (BTO) took the world by storm with a thrilling performance,” Adefarati stated. “Today, as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his innovations and leadership acumen have led to a genuine rebirth, redefinition, and repositioning of the Ministry of Interior.”

Adefarati, who referred to Tunji-Ojo as both a brother and benefactor, described him as a “unique bride of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” praising his passion, creativity, and dedication to public service.

“As you embark on another year of growth and exploration, I cannot wait to see the continued impact of your creativity and leadership,” he added. “Your dedication to your craft is inspiring, and your contributions are valued by many.”

He concluded with a heartfelt birthday wish: “May this new year bring you happiness, fulfillment, and continued success in all your endeavors. Happy birthday.”