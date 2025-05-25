ADC welcomes 5,000 decampees from various political parties in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State has experienced a significant boost in membership, receiving 5,000 new members who decamped from various political parties.

This development was announced by the Kaduna State Chairman of the ADC, Hon. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, during a press conference held at the ADC Global Campus and Youths Transformation Center over the weekend.

Hon. Mustapha stated that the new decampees included members from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and the Labour Party.

He noted that the influx did not come as a surprise, referencing a similar event about a month ago when the party welcomed 10,000 new members.

“To tell you the truth, I am not surprised at all. When we received 10,000 decampees last month, I said more were coming—and that is exactly what we are witnessing today,” he said.

Among the new entrants were members of key grassroots and civil society groups, including the Almustapha Grassroots Vanguard from Zaria LGA, Hannu Dayawa Women Association, Pan Democratic Coalition (PANDECO), and the Arewa Consultative Progressive Forum.

“These groups have joined the ADC’s Mass Mobilization Network, and the ADC Kaduna family warmly welcomes you all,” Mustapha said. “Your decision to join us reflects our shared vision for a better Nigeria. Today is a milestone in our collective journey toward democratic progress.”

He further emphasized the ADC’s core values, describing the party as one committed to inclusivity, integrity, and national development. He also expressed optimism that more decampees would join the party in the coming months.

“We are confident that the ADC will provide the leadership our people and our country truly deserve,” he added.

One of the decampees, Emmanuel Patrick, Vice President of Kakuri Hausa Ward 3, expressed his satisfaction with joining the ADC. He commended the party for its unity and inclusiveness, free from religious or ethnic bias.

“I’ve been in parties where tribalism and religious favoritism dominated. But here in the ADC, I see unity, peace, and a clear vision for progress,” he said. Patrick revealed that he defected to the ADC with over 2,000 members from his ward, demonstrating his strong belief in the party’s mission.

Also speaking at the event, PANDECO representative Vivian Sunday praised the ADC for its commitment to free and fair internal elections and peaceful coexistence.

“One beautiful thing about the ADC is the unity in its processes. It’s a party that keeps moving forward, even beyond the journey,” she said.

The event marks another significant chapter in the ADC’s efforts to expand its grassroots support and position itself as a formidable political force in Kaduna and across Nigeria.