Actress Mercy Aigbe apologises to daughter for harsh upbringing

Actress Mercy Aigbe has opened up about a heartfelt moment with her daughter, Michelle, revealing she recently offered an apology for the strict way she raised her.

While speaking at a film premiere in Lagos, the 47-year-old reflected on the challenges she faced as a single mother and how those experiences influenced her parenting approach.

“Three days ago, I had to send her an apology text,” Mercy said during a press interview. “I told her, ‘I’m sorry. You might think the upbringing I gave you was hard.’ And yes, it was. I won’t lie—it was harsh. But I raised a vessel for God.”

Mercy also recalled a difficult conversation that highlighted the emotional impact of her parenting. She recounted a time when Michelle didn’t return her call. After reaching out through a friend, she finally got a response from her daughter. Michelle’s words left a deep impression: she told her mother she was traumatized, recalling a moment when Mercy had once hit her with a bucket.

The film “My Mother Is a Witch” explores themes of family trauma, buried secrets, and the pursuit of forgiveness, which resonates with Mercy’s real-life experience.

The movie, set for release on May 23, stars Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele, Timini Egbuson, and Neo Akpofure, and is produced by Anthill Studios in collaboration with Frame Flix HQ.