Actor Yul Edochie, wife Judy Austin welcome baby girl

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have welcomed a baby girl.

The announcement was made on Friday via Instagram, where Edochie shared a heartfelt video of Austin cradling their newborn during an intimate skin-to-skin moment in the delivery room.

In the post, the actor expressed his gratitude and revealed the baby’s name, writing: “We prayed, our fans prayed and God answered. Rejoice with us as we welcome our beautiful daughter. Her name is UNIVERSE IFEYINWA STORM YUL-EDOCHIE. Thank You Lord.”

Yul Edochie made headlines in April 2022 when he publicly introduced Judy Austin as his second wife, alongside the announcement of their first child — a move that stirred controversy and drew public sympathy for his first wife, May Edochie.

By April 2023, he revealed the face of his second son with Judy Austin, sharing the milestone on the boy’s first birthday.

Despite the ongoing family drama, Edochie has shown no signs of slowing down.

In April 2024, he declared his desire to father as many as 11 children, stating that his late son Kambilichukwu — who died following a seizure — “will return and I will have a complete football team.”

