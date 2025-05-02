Activist refutes misleading reports on NiMet, urges responsible journalism

A Lagos-based human rights activist, Ogunniyi Afeez Moshood, has called for caution in public discourse following recent media reports concerning the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and its Director General, Professor Charles Anosike.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Friday, Moshood addressed a publication by an online platform which alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was probing NiMet’s leadership over alleged contract-related issues. He described the claims as inaccurate and urged for responsible reporting on matters involving public institutions.

According to Moshood, official correspondence from the EFCC to NiMet was addressed to the agency and sought information from the Heads of Procurement and Human Resources departments regarding contracts awarded in 2021 and travel documentation—not contracts from 2023 as reported.

He clarified that Professor Anosike assumed office in December 2023 and was therefore not in a position to have been involved in the contracts referenced in the letter.

Moshood also emphasized that NiMet operates within a structured public sector framework and that its financial activities are subject to oversight and statutory guidelines.

He praised the efforts of NiMet staff and its leadership, stating that the agency plays a vital role in aviation safety and national planning. He encouraged the Director General and his team to remain focused on their mandate and assured that government oversight mechanisms are in place to assess the performance of public officials.

“The contributions of NiMet to national development are significant, and public commentary on its operations should be grounded in verified facts,” Moshood concluded.