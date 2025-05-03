Actions Against Erring Judges: Citizens Gavel urges NJC to sustain momentum

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Citizens’ Gavel, a civic-tech organization advocating for access to justice, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria, has commended the National Judicial Council (NJC) for taking disciplinary action against judges found guilty of judicial misconduct.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Nelson Olanipekun, the organization described the NJC’s action as a positive step. However, it criticized the one-year suspension meted out to the erring judges, stating that such a penalty is insufficient given the severity of the misconduct.

“A one-year suspension falls short of the gravity of the offence—especially in cases where judicial officers have demonstrated sustained impunity and blatant disregard for due process,” Olanipekun said.

He called on the NJC to revise its disciplinary guidelines to ensure that egregious misconduct attracts appropriate sanctions, including dismissal and disqualification from future judicial appointments.

Olanipekun further urged the NJC to reform its judicial appointment and promotion processes to prevent compromised individuals from rising to higher positions within the judiciary.

Additionally, the organization called for stronger whistleblower protections and the creation of more accessible and transparent channels for reporting judicial misconduct.

“There is an urgent need for the NJC to collaborate closely with civil society organizations, the Nigerian Bar Association, and other key stakeholders to design and implement systemic reforms that tackle the root causes of judicial compromise,” he emphasized.

“Citizens’ Gavel, therefore, calls on the NJC not only to sustain but to intensify its accountability efforts. Revising disciplinary guidelines and ensuring that severe misconduct results in proportional sanctions—including dismissal—is critical.”

“We urge the Council to seize this opportunity to effect transformative change. The integrity and independence of Nigeria’s judiciary depend on a firm commitment not just to discipline, but to deep, structural reform.”

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to working with all relevant stakeholders to uphold justice, rebuild public trust, and ensure that no judicial officer is above the law.

Citizens’ Gavel noted that the NJC’s recent decisions—made at its 108th meeting held on April 30, 2025—reflect a growing commitment to judicial integrity and the restoration of public confidence, particularly amidst ongoing concerns over bias and controversial court rulings.

The statement also highlighted the influence of Justice Kekere-Ekun’s stance on zero tolerance for judicial misconduct, as expressed at the 2024 Judges’ Performance Conference. It credited this push with spurring key reforms, including the adoption of digital case management systems, enhanced officer training, and more transparent disciplinary processes.

“These steps align with global best practices and are consistent with recommendations Citizens’ Gavel submitted to the Chief Justice of Nigeria in September 2024,” the statement concluded.