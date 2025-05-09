ActionAid provides cash support to victims of herdsmen attacks in Enugu communities

By Chinedu Adonu

Relief has come to the victims of Fulani herdsmen attacks in Ihenyi-Agarama and Abor-Isialla Communities in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State. The support was extended by ActionAid Nigeria, in collaboration with the Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC).

Although the exact amount of financial aid was not disclosed, over 200 beneficiaries received cash palliatives aimed at easing their hardships.

Speaking with newsmen, David Habbah, Humanitarian & Resilience Specialist at ActionAid Nigeria, noted that the organization has been actively providing humanitarian support to crisis-affected communities, including Ihenyi and Abor in Eha-Amufu, which recently experienced violent attacks.

“We are here to provide financial support as part of our humanitarian efforts. Recall that on February 28th, these communities—Ihenyi and Abor—were attacked, resulting in loss of lives, cases of rape, and abandonment of farms,” Habbah said.

“When we first visited, the community members expressed their need for security, financial support for the vulnerable, and the removal of herders from their land. That is why we are here today.”

Habbah added that ActionAid collaborates with the State Government through the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (ESEMA), emphasizing that the organization does not work independently of government structures.

Also speaking at the event, Rev. Fr. Donatus Onuigbo, the Enugu State Coordinator of JDPC, expressed his commitment to supporting the victims. He highlighted the efforts of ActionAid Nigeria in reaching marginalized communities, stating, “ActionAid Nigeria is a group that sees to the welfare of communities, especially those in remote areas. They have traveled here to lift the spirits of the victims.”

Fr. Onuigbo further explained that the event marked the conclusion of a two-week profiling exercise to identify those most affected by the attacks, ensuring aid reached those in genuine need.

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary of ESEMA, Mrs. Chinsa Mbah, represented by Victor Chukwuebuka Eneh, commended ActionAid Nigeria for its humanitarian efforts. “We are here to observe and supervise the distribution of palliatives. From all indications, the process is transparent. We have seen many women who lost their husbands and family members. Kudos to ActionAid Nigeria for their support,” she stated, also thanking Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for providing security in the area.

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude, sharing stories of loss and recovery. Mrs. Blessing Amaka, who lost two shops during the attacks, said, “The money came as a surprise. I didn’t believe it was real until I received it. It has lifted my spirit.”

Mrs. Ibe Marta Eberechi and Odo Lucy Nwaneka also thanked ActionAid and JDPC for their support, recalling the trauma they experienced during the attacks.

The event was witnessed by community dignitaries, including Rev. Fr. Malachy Eze, Parish Priest of St. Theresa Catholic Church, Ihenyi, and Rev. Fr. Hillary Mamah of St. Thomas Parish, Abor, both of whom praised the humanitarian work of ActionAid and JDPC.