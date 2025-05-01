Achimugu’s release order demonstrates power of law – counsel

Mr Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), counsel to Mrs Aisha Achimugu, Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, on Wednesday said that the order for release of Achimugu from the custody of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) within 24 hours was victory for the justice system.

Ojukwu made the statement in an interview with newsmen after the Federal High Court directed release of his client.

He said that the order reaffirmed the power of the law.

Ojukwu noted that Achimugu was detained on Tuesday over alleged money laundering and fraud.

“The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered immediate release of Mrs Aisha Achimugu, the CEO of Felak Concept Group, from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,” he said.

The counsel described the ruling as landmark, adding that it showed the strength of Nigeria’s legal system and commitment to justice.

According to him, the order given by Justice Inyang Ekwo, sent a clear message that every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“This ruling reinforces the foundational principle of the Nigerian constitution that every individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” he said.