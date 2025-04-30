ACF decries killings in north, maltreatment of northerners in South

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has decried the senseless killings in many parts of the north, lamenting that despite the efforts of the overstretched security forces to turn the tide, the situation had got worse by the day.

The ACF also condemned the growing hostility and attacks against northerners that choose to live or pursue their livelihoods in the southern states of the country, even as it noted innocent northerners on journeys through southern states got killed or subjected to inhumane treatment.

Chairman of ACF Board of Trustees, BOT, i Bashir Dalhatu, who spoke during the BOT’s meeting in Kaduna yesterday, also made case for the indigenous people of the FCT, saying they had been forcibly driven away from their ancestral land and rendered landless and homeless through no fault of theirs.

He said: “We regret to observe that the situation, particularly that of insecurity in northern Nigeria, has not improved. As a matter of fact, and despite the best efforts of our increasingly overstretched security forces, it has got worse and keeps deteriorating by the day.

‘’Senseless killings have persisted in parts of Plateau, Borno, Benue, Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, and other parts of the north.

‘’In spite of this, we wish to assure all the people of the north of our determination to take all necessary measures, in consultation and collaboration with our political, traditional, religious and other leaders, to bring this crisis to an end in the shortest time possible.

“While on the subject of violence and killings, we must review and condemn in the strongest possible terms, the growing hostility and attacks against northerners that choose to live or pursue livelihoods in the southern states of Nigeria.

‘’Even innocent northerners on journeys through southern states get killed or subjected to inhumane treatment, a tragedy which unfortunately successive administrations in this country have failed to stop.

“The maltreatment and attacks on northerners in the south is especially ironic and painful, given the fact that, for centuries, the north has kept its doors wide open and welcomed people from all parts of Nigeria, courtesy of our unlimited hospitality and brotherhood.

‘’It is deeply regrettable, therefore, that southerners have refused to reciprocate this noble gesture by the north. In fact, in many parts of the south, especially in the southeast, a northerner cannot expect to acquire one square foot of land, let alone own any significant landed property.’’

The BOT chairman said time had come for governors and legislators in northern states to carry through a comprehensive reform of the system of land ownership and control.

“The need for this reform is self-evident, especially given the current mad scramble for land in the north by foreigners. Authorities in the north must ensure that northerners do not become landless in their own territory.

“As you all might have noticed, the growing hostility and hate mongering against northerners in the south, appears to be exacerbated by the current unequal and discriminatory policies of the federal government toward the north.

‘’These negative developments have prompted a growing disenchantment and disillusionment among northerners against the federation of Nigeria. Some in the north now openly question the rationale or justification for remaining in the union.

“The law creating the FCT Abuja in 1976 specified a number of actions to be taken by the federal government as preconditions for the area to become the federal capital territory.

‘’One important condition was that the indigenous population within the area demarcated as FCT would be paid adequate compensation and relocated to the neighboring states that currently include present day Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Kogi and Kaduna.”

‘’It has been about 50 years since that law was passed but the federal government has failed to adequately implement its provisions. As a matter of fact and much to the regret of fair-minded Nigerians, the indigenous people of the FCT have been forcibly driven away from their ancestral land and rendered landless and homeless through no fault of theirs.

“This injustice and maltreatment of the indigenous people of the FCT, Abuja, call for an urgent review. The time has come for Nigeria to fulfill its obligations towards the indigenous people of Abuja, including the creation of their own state within the federation of Nigeria.

“The view has been expressed and it bears repeating here that current preoccupation with the 2027 national elections is premature and a disservice to the principle of the 4-year-term-limit given to elected officials.

‘’For the moment, it will suffice to say that northern Nigeria is watching and auditing the actions of the elected and appointed officials; especially at the federal level.

‘’As a matter of fact, we have received a number of proposals from some of our elders that this body appoints a special committee that will conduct a detailed study and a review of the policies, projects and programs embarked upon by the current government and determine how they have impacted the various parts of the country, particularly northern Nigeria.

‘’This is perhaps the best way to determine whether or not our interests are being sufficiently accommodated.

‘’For the avoidance of doubt, we must reiterate our faith in the principle that says all politics is local. In other words, northern Nigeria will remain faithful not to particular politicians or political parties but to those who care about our regional interests and are willing to promote and protect them.

“It is clear that northern Nigeria is today bedevilled by numerous existential problems, some of which I have tried to highlight above. What is not in doubt is the fact that the north has in abundance what it takes to compete and prevail in any fair competition within the federation of Nigeria and even within the larger African continent.

‘’The north has 19 of the 36 states. We also have the FCT as a veritable component. We have a majority in the Senate, the House of Representatives, the National Economic Council as well as the council of states.

‘’The north occupies close to 75% of Nigeria’s land area and about 60% of the population. An area this big and this strong can never be subdued by any opponent, provided we remain united and place our region above all other considerations. No questions about it; united we stand, divided we fall,” the ACF BOT chairman said.