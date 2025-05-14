Ace broadcaster, Bukola Agbakaizu slumps, dies in Abeokuta

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — A female broadcast journalist, working at Ogun State Television, OGTV, in Abeokuta, Mrs Bukola Agbakaizu, on Monday slumped and died while preparing for afternoon shift duty at the state-owned television station.

Agbakaizu’s death was confirmed by the Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council, Mr Bunmi Adigun.

Agbakaizu, 52 years, was an ex-Officio of the council until her death

The statement read: “Agbakaizu, a dedicated staff member of Ogun State Television, tragically collapsed while preparing for afternoon shift, and despite efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Federal Medical Centre.

“A versatile journalist and a passionate comrade, Bukola served as a former Vice Chairman of OGTV Chapel and was an invaluable member of the Wale Olanrewaju-led Executive.

“Her vibrant spirit and commitment to journalism will be sorely missed, leaving an irreplaceable void in our community.

“She is survived by her two children, her aged mother, and countless colleagues and friends who mourn her loss.”

Reacting to the death of one of her members, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, in Ogun State expressed shock and sorrow over her demise.

NAWOJ, in a statement by its Chairperson, Sekinat Salam, said Mrs Agbakaizu’s death was a rude shock to the chapter.

Salam, who described the late broadcast journalist as consummate and dedicated staff of the OGTV, said her death was painful and a bitter pill to swallow.

The statement reads: “Ogun NAWOJ received the news of Mrs Bukola Agbakaizu with a rude shock. Her death came when her experience and exemplary leadership would be needed by the association.

“As a dedicated member of NUJ, Ogun State Council and NAWOJ, Ogun State chapter, the mother of two will be sorely missed by all. Her compassion towards others, dedication, love and passion for the pen profession will always be remembered and cherished by all.

“Though, she passed on at the age of 52, her dedication to God and service to humanity will continue to keep her in our memories for a long time to come.

“We pray that her soul finds peace in the Lord, while the family he left behind will continue to be under protection of the God Almighty. Rest on, the amazon of our profession.”