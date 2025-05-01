Access Holdings posts N182.75bn profit for Q1 2025

Access Holdings Plc says it generated N182.75 billion profit after tax for the first quarter of 2025, as against N159.29 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

The group disclosed this in its unaudited financial statement for the period ended March 31, 2025, which was released through the Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

The group also increased its profit before tax from N202.74 billion in 2024 to N222.78 billion in 2025.

However, its total asset declined from N41.498 trillion in 2024 to N30.085 trillion in 2025.

Meanwhile, its earning per share rose from N4.35 in 2024 to N4.88 in 2025.