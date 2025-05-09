AC Milan thrash Bologna to keep Euro hopes alive

AC Milan kept alive their hopes of European football next season by coming from behind to beat Bologna 3-1 in Serie A on Friday in a warm-up for next week’s Italian Cup final.

Santiago Gimenez’s brace and a Christian Pulisic strike turned around a match which looked set to be Bologna’s when Riccardo Orsolini lashed in his 13th goal of season three minutes after the break.

A third straight league win moved Milan up one place to eighth, within three points of fourth-placed Juventus, Roma and Lazio with two matches remaining in their league season.

Juve are at Lazio on Saturday while on Monday Roma — who host Milan next weekend — travel to Atalanta who are five points ahead of that trio and favourites to claim one of the two remaining spots in Europe’s top club competition.

League leaders Napoli and Inter Milan are contesting the Scudetto and have already obtained qualification.

Bologna, two points above Milan in seventh, are hunting a Champions League place for a second straight year and also aiming to end a 51-year wait for a major trophy when they face Milan in the domestic cup final on Wednesday.

Vanguard News