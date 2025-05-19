Abure’s prosecution recommendation: We’re vindicated – LP House of Reps caucus leader

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Labour Party caucus leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Ogene, representing Ogbaru federal constituency of Anambra State, has said that he has been vindicated by the recent recommendation by the Attorney General of the Federation for the prosecution of the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, over alleged crimes, including criminal conspiracy, perjury, and forgery.

Ogene has consistently questioned the embattled former national chairman’s moral authority to lead the party, particularly following the recent Supreme Court pronouncement and numerous allegations of malfeasance against him.

It will be recalled that the AGF made the recommendation for Abure’s prosecution by the Nigeria Police on March 7, 2025, via a letter from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation to the Inspector General of Police, IGP.

The recommendation followed a petition by the party’s governorship candidate in Ebonyi State, which, Ogene said, was substantiated by investigations.

He added that both the police and the Attorney General’s office, according to a letter to the IGP, dated March 7, 2025 and signed by M.B. Abubakar, Director, Public Prosecutions of the Federation, found merit in the petition, leading to the recommendation for prosecution.

The letter from the AGF’s office read: ” Following a careful review of the case file, we found that:

* Based on the “ brief” from your office, there is a prima facie evidence against the suspects, namely Julius Abure, Farouk Umar Ibrahim, Nkwegu Edward Okereke and Ojukwu Clement, to support the offences of the criminal conspiracy, forgery, using as genuine a false document, giving false evidence and false declaration contrary to sections 97, 362 & 363, 364, 156 & 158, and 164 of the Penal Code respectively.

*According to the detailed findings of the investigation report, Mr. Splendour Oko Eze, a registered member of the Labour Party (LP), participated in and won the gubernatorial primaries for Ebonyi held on the 9th of June 2022, in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022.

*Subsequent to the aforementioned primaries, Mr. Splendour Oko Eze’s name was submitted to and published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the Labour Party Governorship candidate for Ebonyi State in the 2023 elections.

*On the 3rd of August 2022, Mr. Julius Abure (National Chairman of the LP) submitted a notice of withdrawal and substitution of candidate form EC 11B and EC9 respectively to INEC, thereby replacing Mr. Splendour as the candidate of LP.

*The investigation report indicates that the withdrawal letter attributed to Mr. Splendour Oko Eze and the signature on the LP membership card, which were used by the suspects to substitute Mr. Splendour’s nomination, were forged.

*A forensic analysis comparing Mr. Splendour Oko Eze’s verified signature with the disputed signatures on the purported letter of withdrawal and membership card indicate that the signatures do not match.

*Although the suspects deny forging the letter of withdrawal and membership card, investigation indicates they had the most significant motive to commit the act. Additionally, it is reasonable to infer that the forged documents were obtained by the suspects, considering that they did not deny utilizing these same documents in replacing Mr. Splendour Oko Eze’s name via the INEC forms EC 11B and EC9, thereby establishing intent and overt acts in furtherance of a criminal design.

*It was further established that the affidavit used in supporting the notice of withdrawal was not deposed to by Mr. Splendour Oko Eze.

“Consequently, I am directed to transmit the case file back to the Nigeria Police Force for prosecution…”

In a statement, Ogene, however, lamented that despite the clear instructions of the Attorney General of the Federation for the prosecution of the accused, the Police appears to be foot-dragging in carrying out its constitutional responsibility.

He said: “This lethargic disposition appears to be in tandem with the handling of the matter since it was instituted over three years ago. In fact, in a March 9, 2023 investigation report authored by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Junaid Bukar, the Police rued the fact that some of the suspects have vehemently refused to report in order to exercise their right to fair hearing, despite writing them four different letters”.

Recall also that the aggrieved LP governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, Splendour Oko Eze, had accused Abure, Farouk Umar Ibrahim, Nkwegu Edward Okereke, and Ojukwu Clement of criminally substituting his name at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after he lawfully won the governorship primary election in Ebonyi State.

Specifically, he alleged that they forged his signature and party registration card to support a purported affidavit claiming his withdrawal from the race.

Hon. Ogene stated that this development has vindicated his stance that Abure’s leadership of the party was marred by corruption and unfair manipulation of internal election processes for selfish reasons.

He, therefore, urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the suspects are brought to justice, to serve as a deterrent to other political leaders with similar intentions that undermine democracy.