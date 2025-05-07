 Abia Govt to begin enumeration of houses, business outlets

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

The Abia Government is to begin enumeration of all houses and business outlets, with the aim of bringing more residents and businesses into its tax net.

Addressing newsmen in Umuahia on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, said that the enumeration would help the state to improve its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N40 billion to 120 billion by end of 2025.

“In the coming weeks the state will begin a comprehensive enumeration of houses and businesses and these will be integrated with the Abia State Social Identification Number (ABSSIN).

“Government will ensure equity in taxation and more importantly, it will serve as a gateway for Abia people to access vital social services,” he said.

He said that the policy will enable residents to access government social services, assist in the design of optimal economic policies, and also help secure the state against criminal activities.

He urged the poeple of Abia to support Gov. Alex Otti’s administration by paying their taxes, and informed residents that the comprehensive data capture of houses and businesses in the state would be integrated with the Abia State Social Identification Number, ABSSIN.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr Uwaoma Ukandu, said the project would be at no cost to the Abia government because its technical partners were already benefiting from doing business with Abia.

Ukandu said that the enumeration would be done statewide, beginning from the urban to the rural areas.

He said that the government would use the enumeration to gather data for planning and to make people who did not pay taxes begin to pay taxes.