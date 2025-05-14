Abductors of Ondo APC chairman demand N100m ransom

…Tension as herdsman dies in clash with vigilance group

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —THE abductors of the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, have reportedly demanded a N100 million ransom for his release.

Family source said the victim, who is a ward chairman in Ose Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped while parking his car in his house about 10p.m., on Monday in lfon town.

It was gathered that the abductors pounced on the victim and he was reportedly beaten with sticks before whisking him away.

His wife, according to report, who heard his cries for help, rushed out of the building to discover that the gunmen have abducted her husband.

Vanguard gathered that the abductors have opened a line of communication with the family members of the victim.

According to the source, “Yes, the gunmen have contacted the family members and have demanded N100 million to secure his release.

“We are still negotiating with them, we have not really agreed on the amount to be paid. But we have told them to reduce the ransom to a reasonable amount.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the abduction, the state police command spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, said: “I can confirm to you that the chairman, APC ward 5 was kidnapped at the entrance of his farm along Ifon-Owo road.

In another development, there is tension among residents of Ikakumo community in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area of the state over the killing of a herdsman during a clash with a vigilante group.

Two other persons including the commander of the vigilante group were injured in the bloody clash. Residents in the community raised the alarm of possible reprisal from the herdsmen.

Vanguard learned that the clash occurred when a member of the vigilante group challenged a herdsman over the abduction of one Balogun at Ikakumo community. A clash reportedly ensued between the herdsmen and the vigilante group and one of the herders was stabbed to death.

Contacted, the police image maker, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the incident, saying investigation has commenced and that normalcy has returned to the troubled community.