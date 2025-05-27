Abductors of 3 church members in Ondo demand N15 million ransom

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Abductors of the three members of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Akure North Council Area of Ondo state, have reportedly demanded a N15m ransom for their release.

Recall that the church members were abducted Monday evening while coming from the Bible Study at Kasemola area, in Ogbese community.

A family source told newsmen that the abductors have opened line of communication with the family members and the leadership of the Deeper Life Bible Church.

The source said that ” yes they have contacted us and have demanded for a ransom of N5 million per victim.

” We are raising money from well wishes and church members to be able to pay the ransom.

Meanwhile, the church leaders have organized prayer warriors to intercede for the release of the kidnapped church members.

A source in the church who confirmed the development said that ” We have reported the incident to the police and Amotekun Corps in the state.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the abduction of the three church members.

Ayanlade said that police detectives are already combing the forest to locate and secure their release.

According to him “I can confirm to you that there is an issue of kidnapping but I cannot confirm the number of the victims for now,” Ayanlade said, noting that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the culprits and bring the situation under control.

Vanguard gathered that the joint patrol of the police and Amotekun Corps are working together to track down the kidnappers and secure the release of the victims.