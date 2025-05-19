Abducted Kogi Monarch’s family cries for help to meet up N50m ransom

….As Abductors asked family to bring Monarch’s medication

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The family of Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, the Obalohun of Okoloke town in Yagba West local government area of Kogi State held captive by kidnappers are crying to spirited individuals and corporate organizations to help them complete the N50m ransom demanded by kidnappers.

Oba Ogunyanda, was abducted from his palace by 2am last week Thursday and forcefully led to unknown destination.

Source from the palace who spoke with newsmen debunked the media report that the ransom has been negotiated down to N12m.

“As at yesterday Sunday we, the family members has raised the sum of N25m, but the kidnappers are insisting on N50m. They originally demanded for N100m.

“Our major frustration as a family is that government people and politicians who are our friends and cousins have abandoned us in the struggle to safe the life of the traditional ruler, especially members of the national assembly from Kogi West and of Kabba origin. Some of them have even blocked our lines and we are no longer accessing help from expected quarters.

“We are highly worried because the life of our king is deteriorating. That was why we struggled to sell our belongings to raise N25m. We could have made up the N50m if we have had any help from our politicians.

“I therefore use this medium to appeal to all highly spirited individuals and corporate organization to help make up the N50m. The life of our king is in danger, we need help from anywhere possible, journalists, bankers, teachers, traders etc.

“We call on Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Sunday Karimi, Hon Leke Abejide, Hon Faleke, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Oduagham and other politicians from the state and local government chairmen to help us raise this fund, the entire family is in distress over the welfare of our king who was abducted since 5 days ago.

“We are also pleading with all pastors and Imams not to relent in their prayers for God’s intervention”

“We are also appealing to the security agencies to intensify in their efforts to rescue the old man alive and unhurt. We value him so much. We are praying that God will give the security agencies upper hand in their work to rescue all victims in captivity”.

Vanguard gathered that the family had initially begged the abductors to release their father, as the monarch is on a special medication for an undisclosed illment. The kidnappers had informed the family to package the medicine and bring it to them in an undisclosed location, vowing not to release the monarch until the money is paid.

However, the Hausa community in the area are said to be making frantic efforts to contribute to the ransom. They said the monarch and the community has been favourable to them, hence their concern to contribute to the ransom.

