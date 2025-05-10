Abbadsinger: ‘Early exposure to worship fueled my passion for gospel music’

By Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising gospel artist Abbadsinger credits his early exposure to praise and worship sessions for igniting his passion for gospel music. Growing up in church, he began as a dancer and leader of the Young King David Dancers (YKDD), which eventually led him to pursue music ministry in 2011.

Abbadsinger’s musical style blends contemporary gospel with traditional African rhythms, aiming to create spiritually resonant songs that celebrate Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage. He draws inspiration from artists who convey deep spiritual messages and profound emotions through their music.

The singer has released several singles, including “Risen King,” “My Yaweh,” and “All The Glory.” He regularly ministers at events, such as “The Return” at Champion Faith Assembly Kaduna.

According to the Cross River State- born artist,he gets inspired by artists who blend deep spiritual messages with captivating melodie. He also appreciates secular artists who convey profound emotions through their music, regardless of genre.

Abbadsinger hopes to collaborate with notable gospel acts, including his dream collaboration with gospel music star Dunsin Oyekan. In five years, he envisions expanding his ministry globally, producing more spirit-filled music, and mentoring upcoming gospel artists.

The singer advises aspiring gospel musicians to stay true to their calling, remain humble, and prioritize their relationship with God. He emphasizes the importance of mentorship, diligence in their craft, and remembering that ministry is about service, not fame. As his influence continues to grow, Abbadsinger stands as a beacon of faith-driven artistry, reminding listeners of the power of early spiritual foundations and the enduring strength of worship.