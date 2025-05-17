Abandon me at events and be sacked, Gov Eno tells commissioners

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has issued a warning to members of his cabinet, declaring that any commissioner or special adviser found exhibiting indolence or insubordination during official duties will be promptly dismissed.

Speaking in a video interview aired by African Independent Television and shared on Saturday, Governor Eno stated that no cabinet member—regardless of rank or gender—would be spared if found undermining the responsibilities of their office.

The warning follows growing concerns over reports that some appointees have been shirking their duties, often citing a lack of office funding and using the local phrase “Mkpo Ibaha” (“there’s nothing in government”) to justify their laxity.

Governor Eno, visibly displeased, referenced a recent incident where several key officials failed to accompany him to an unscheduled event following a prior engagement—an act he labelled as outright abandonment.

“Starting from now, henceforth, I like everyone to hear, that’s why I am speaking publicly, that when you hear that I have fired a commissioner from your local government, it’s insubordination,” Eno declared.

He emphasised that serving in his cabinet is a full-time responsibility, not one to be taken lightly or treated as a part-time role. The governor said it is a “full-time job” which they “must do 24/7.”

Describing his appointees as his “first eleven,” the governor said they are expected to be present at all official functions and remain by his side throughout.

Eno said he would no longer be disclosing his itinerary for political functions, adding “You must go with me and take me back to the lodge.”

Eno further underscored the seriousness of their roles in delivering the promises of his administration’s ARISE Agenda, and reminded his team of his own record of loyalty while serving as a commissioner.

“I was a commissioner myself and I can’t remember any day I left my governor behind,” he said.