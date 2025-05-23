A Sneak Peek Into 2025’s Biggest Healthcare Event – WHX Lagos & WHX Labs Lagos

West Africa’s healthcare sector is gearing up for a landmark event this June as WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos 2025 prepare to open their doors from June 2–4, 2025, at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

Following the exciting rebrand of Medic West Africa and Medlab West Africa into WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos, this edition promises to be more than just an event—it’s a movement toward redefining the future of healthcare and laboratory science across the continent.

Building on a robust legacy of over a decade, this 12th edition promises an unparalleled platform for innovation and collaboration. The event will bring together a diverse spectrum of stakeholders, including policymakers, clinicians, laboratory scientists, investors, and innovators, all focused on exploring emerging technologies, crucial policy shifts, and sustainable models for healthcare delivery.

What Awaits You at WHX Lagos & WHX Labs Lagos 2025?

Prepare for an event designed to foster connections, drive knowledge exchange, and showcase groundbreaking advancements. Here’s a glimpse of what to expect:

500+ Exhibitors Shaping the Future of Health : Another exciting thing to explore is the incredible lineup of over 500 exhibitors at WHX Lagos & WHX Labs Lagos! From pioneering medical suppliers to cutting-edge health tech startups and innovative manufacturers. These are the changemakers transforming healthcare in West Africa. The exhibition floor will be a showcase of the latest in medical devices, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, digital solutions, and laboratory innovations from Africa and beyond.

A Unified Hub for Healthcare and Laboratory Science: The co-location of WHX Lagos and WHX Labs Lagos creates a central hub for professionals across the spectrum – from manufacturers and distributors to policymakers and investors. This integrated platform offers direct access to the latest advancements in medical equipment, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, digital health solutions, and laboratory science.

Enhanced Conference Experience: Expect deeper dives into pivotal industry topics, more interactive sessions, and a broader range of expert speakers, all curated to stimulate thought-provoking discussions and generate actionable solutions for the West African healthcare sector.

Expanded and Diverse Programme: Participate in a wide array of high-impact sessions, expert-led discussions, and interactive engagements focusing on critical themes such as leadership, investment, digital health, diagnostics, public health, and innovation.

Stellar Speaker Lineup: Engage with some of Africa's most respected thought leaders and innovators. Some of the confirmed speakers include: Professor Nicaise Ndembi, Deputy Director-General and Africa Regional Director at the International Vaccine Institute; Dr. Mories Atoki, CEO of the African Business Coalition for Health; Hon. Dr. Anthony L. Fortune, Assistant Minister of Health for Vital Statistics, Liberia; Timi Omole, Executive Director of the International Association of Public Health Logisticians; Celebrated Nigerian actor and entrepreneur Joke Silva, MFR; Medical influencer Dr. Egemba Chinonso (Aproko Doctor).





For WHX Labs Lagos, anticipate insights from renowned virologist Professor Oyewale Tomori, Dr. Donald Ofili, Acting Registrar/CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Akyala Ishaku, Director of the Global Health and Infectious Diseases Centre, and Kenneth Okolie, CEO of Synlab Nigeria, among other key voices.

WHX Labs & WHX Labs Lagos is committed to driving sustainability, networking and partnerships among healthcare professionals within the healthcare system in West Africa. With an aim to bring together both public and private sectors, WHX Labs & WHX Labs Lagos understand the need for regular discussions, interactions and access to local and international lab innovators to improve the overall healthcare system in Nigeria and West Africa.

WHX Lagos & WHX Labs Lagos 2025 isn’t just an event, it’s a catalyst for change. With strong support from key industry players, a world-class agenda, and an unmatched network of sector leaders, this edition is positioned to redefine the future of healthcare across West Africa and beyond.

Mark your calendars: June 2–4, 2025. Lagos will be the place where Africa’s healthcare future begins!