A Journey Through the Streets: What MSMEs taught us about going digital

Between March 4 and 21, 2025, the DigiPlus Alliance Digital Innovation Hub (DIH), supported by the European Union and Germany through GIZ’s Digital Transformation Center Nigeria, embarked on a Needs Analysis for Digital Transformation among MSMEs. The aim was to deeply understand the challenges and opportunities facing MSMEs in Nigeria’s digital journey.

DigiPlus Alliance DIH is a consortium made up of six partners: 8thGear Hub (lead partner), FUTA, Innkeeper, PearlMutual Consulting, Sterling Bank, and SMEDAN. Together, they work to empower non-tech MSMEs in South-West Nigeria, providing access to digital tools, business support, and talent development with a special focus on the Retail, Logistics, Education, and Hospitality sectors.

Over 3 weeks, the team travelled to Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Osogbo, Ibadan, and Abeokuta connecting with over 280 MSMEs across 6 cities. Through candid conversations, workshops, and focus groups, to listen, learn, and co-create real solutions.

Key Insights From the Tour

Language is everything.

In 5 out of 6 states, switching to Yoruba instantly brought about a connection. People spoke freely, from the heart. And in that honesty, real insights were born.

MSMEs are not afraid of tech but they’re afraid of wasting time and money.

Despite these barriers, a common theme emerged: MSMEs are willing and eager to adopt digital tools, provided they are affordable, accessible, and practical.

They’re hungry for trust.

Most of the resistance to digital tools isn’t about the tech, it’s about trust. Trust in the platforms, in who owns their data, and in what happens after they click “submit.”

Stakeholder Alignment

Visits to ministries, SMEDAN offices, BOI branches, and innovation hubs helped identify gaps in MSME support structures and initiated discussions for long-term collaboration.

Impact at a Glance

280+ MSMEs engaged across 6 cities

6 multi-stakeholder workshops hosted

8+ government and institutional stakeholders involved

Real-time insights gathered for product and policy development

A data-driven roadmap for MSME digital inclusion is underway

What’s Next: From Insight to Action

These findings are shaping DigiPlus Alliance DIH’s next steps: launching digital solutions, training programs, and interventions tailor-made for MSMEs. Our mission continues ensuring no MSME is left behind.

Haven’t filled out the survey yet? There’s still time to have your voice heard!

These insights are guiding the rollout of Digiplus Alliance DIH’s upcoming digital solutions and interventions tailored to MSMEs to ensure that no entrepreneur is left behind. If you are an entrepreneur you can get your voice heard by filling out this survey.