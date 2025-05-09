9th Annual Conference: DStv Media Sales, MIPAN chart future of media optimisation

By Tunde Oso

DStv Media Sales, in collaboration with the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), hosted the 9th edition of their annual industry conference on Thursday, May 9, 2025, in Lagos, where all operators unanimously agreed that optimisation of resources, content and talent are no longer luxuries, they have become a necessity.

With theme “Optimize,” the conference brought together a dynamic cross-section of stakeholders in the marketing communications industry to explore the power and future of media optimisation in an evolving digital landscape.

The event offered a comprehensive look into the DStv ecosystem, featuring thought leaders, regulators, and agency executives, who shared practical insights on how brands can unlock more value through strategic planning, data-driven decisions, and integrated consumer engagement.

In her opening remarks, Doris Ohanugo, Executive Head, DStv Media Sales Nigeria, emphasised the urgency of embracing optimisation in today’s fast-paced environment.

“In an era defined by constant evolution, optimisation is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity,” she stated. “It’s about moving faster with clarity and creating deeper connections in a crowded landscape.”

Delivering the keynote address, Kholeka Maringa, Head of DStv Media Sales, Africa, reinforced the company’s commitment to content-led engagement. She also provided valuable data-driven insights into audience behaviour, using the 11th edition of the AMVCA as a case study. According to Maringa, the event reaches 3.3 million viewers in Nigeria and 6.7million outside Nigeria via linear platforms, while non-linear platforms record upwards of 250,000 digital viewers, 10 million total views, and 2.3 million engagements.

“Our goal is to maximise reach and enhance viewer engagement by consistently delivering content that encourages interaction and participation,” she said.

Adeyinka Adebayo, Group Executive Director, OMG Central and West Africa, representing the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON). Adebayo discussed driving growth in media investment and provided insights into the recent ARCON regulations. He emphasised the agency’s role as an enabler, not a barrier, highlighting the importance of collaboration between media owners, agencies, and advertisers to drive success.

He further urged industry stakeholders to “act local and think global,” stressing that media investment should not only be viewed as expenditure but as a capital investment with long-term value.

“The purpose of ARCON is to regulate, not strangulate. Media owners, agencies, and advertisers must work collaboratively; we all need each other,” he concluded.

On the topic of “Impact and Reach in Media,” Nosipho Gama, Executive Head, Business Enablement at DStv Media Sales, shared insights on emerging media technologies and evolving audience behaviours.

“Platforms will continue to expand their offerings and reach by incorporating new technologies. The future of television isn’t about one platform outshining another; it’s about creating seamless, viewer-centred experiences,” she said.

Closing the event, Dozie Okafor, President of MIPAN, delivered a strong call for value-driven media investment strategies.

“Media optimisation is about more than just spending; it’s about spending smart. As an industry, we must prioritise optimised investments that deliver measurable results,” he concluded.

The 9th DStv-MIPAN conference proved to be more than just a knowledge-sharing session. It served as a strategic touch point for industry players to reflect, recalibrate, and align on the direction of media in Nigeria. From shifting consumer behaviours to the demand for smarter spending, the conversations reinforced a collective industry goal, to build a more agile, collaborative, and results-oriented media landscape in Nigeria.