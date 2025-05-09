9 in-demand jobs in Finland as country seeks Nigerians, other foreign workers

Finland has unveiled its latest list of jobs facing critical labour shortages in 2025, opening up fresh opportunities for skilled international professionals to apply for work-based residence permits.

According to a report by Travelobiz, only 42,200 residence permits were granted to foreign workers in 2023—a sharp 13.76% drop from the previous year.

The downward trend has persisted in 2024, with just 11,000 work permit applications filed so far, 4,000 fewer than in 2023.

Here Are 9 Jobs Currently in High Demand in Finland

General Practitioners and Specialists

Medical doctors with valid degrees and licenses are urgently needed across Finnish healthcare facilities.

Audiologists and Speech Therapists

These professionals must hold relevant degrees and certifications to address increasing demands in health services.

Metal Processing Operators

Technical expertise and industry-specific training are essential for these roles in Finland’s manufacturing sector.

Nurses and Nursing Assistants

Health-related educational credentials are required to meet the ongoing need for healthcare support staff.

Dental Hygienists

Professionals must have appropriate dental qualifications to work in public and private clinics.

Funeral Directors

Vocational training in funeral services is required for this role, which is seeing a rising need.

Firefighters

Candidates must complete specialised training and meet physical fitness requirements to qualify.

IT Professionals (noted as a traditionally strong sector, though more competitive now)

While tech job approvals have declined, highly specialised roles remain open to those with advanced skills.

Construction and Technical Specialists (emerging demand areas)

As infrastructure projects continue, there is growing need for engineers, electricians, and skilled technicians.

Key Requirements for Work-Based Residence Permits in Finland:

Valid Job Offer : Must be aligned with your qualifications and issued by a registered Finnish employer.

: Must be aligned with your qualifications and issued by a registered Finnish employer. Professional Qualifications : Appropriate degrees, licenses, or certifications are mandatory.

: Appropriate degrees, licenses, or certifications are mandatory. Minimum Salary : Income must fall between €1,300 and €2,000/month depending on the job.

: Income must fall between €1,300 and €2,000/month depending on the job. Passport and Insurance : Applicants need a valid passport and comprehensive health insurance.

: Applicants need a valid passport and comprehensive health insurance. Clean Criminal Record : Applicants must not have a criminal background or a Schengen entry ban.

: Applicants must not have a criminal background or a Schengen entry ban. Additional Documentation: Employment contracts, housing arrangements, and family details may be required.

Residence permits are typically granted for one to two years and may be renewed if employment continues.

Vanguard News