8 smartphones less than N200,000 with long-lasting battery

With smartphones now a daily necessity, affordability remains a big concern—especially with Nigeria’s tough economic terrain.

Thankfully, there are smartphones under N200,000 that offer solid performance, strong battery life, and decent specs.

Here are 8 budget-friendly smartphones with long-lasting batteries you can buy without compromising too much on performance.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 14C

Battery: 5,160mAh, 18W fast charging

5,160mAh, 18W fast charging Display: 6.88” HD+, 120Hz refresh rate

6.88” HD+, 120Hz refresh rate Camera: 50MP rear + 13MP selfie

50MP rear + 13MP selfie Performance: MediaTek Helio G81, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage

MediaTek Helio G81, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage OS: Android 14

Why it stands out: Smooth display, AI-enhanced photography, and sleek nature-inspired design make this a beauty for under ₦200k.

2. Itel RS4

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W fast charging

5,000mAh, 45W fast charging Display: 6.56” HD+

6.56” HD+ Camera: 50MP rear + 8MP front

50MP rear + 8MP front Performance: Helio G99 gaming processor, 8GB RAM (expandable to 16GB), 256GB storage

Helio G99 gaming processor, 8GB RAM (expandable to 16GB), 256GB storage OS: Android 14

Why it stands out: High RAM and massive storage for multitaskers and gamers on a budget. Fast charging is a big plus.

3. Tecno Pop 9

Battery: 5,000mAh, 15W fast charging

5,000mAh, 15W fast charging Display: 6.67” HD+, 120Hz refresh rate

6.67” HD+, 120Hz refresh rate Camera: 13MP rear + 8MP front

13MP rear + 8MP front Performance: Unisoc T615, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Unisoc T615, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage OS: Android 14

Why it stands out: A vibrant display and solid design at a competitive price. Ideal for streaming and general everyday use.

4. Tecno Spark 30C

Battery: 5,000mAh, 18W fast charging

5,000mAh, 18W fast charging Display: 6.61” HD+, 120Hz refresh rate

6.61” HD+, 120Hz refresh rate Camera: 50MP rear + 8MP front

50MP rear + 8MP front Performance: Helio G81 Octa-core, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Helio G81 Octa-core, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage OS: Android 14

Why it stands out: A stylish build with a fast refresh rate, large display, and reliable battery. A good all-rounder.

5. Infinix Hot 50i

Battery: 5,000mAh, 10W charging

5,000mAh, 10W charging Display: 6.78” HD+, Punch-Hole, 120Hz

6.78” HD+, Punch-Hole, 120Hz Camera: 48MP rear + 8MP front

48MP rear + 8MP front Performance: Helio G81, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Helio G81, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage OS: Android 14

Why it stands out: Big screen, sleek design, and a dependable processor. Great for video lovers and everyday users.

6. Philips Essence 20

Battery: 5,000mAh, 18W fast charging

5,000mAh, 18W fast charging Display: 6.58” HD+, 90Hz refresh rate

6.58” HD+, 90Hz refresh rate Camera: 50MP rear + 8MP front

50MP rear + 8MP front Performance: Unisoc T606, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Unisoc T606, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage OS: Android 14

Why it stands out: High memory and storage, decent performance, and a crisp design. Ideal for power users who want affordability.

7. Samsung Galaxy A06

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging

5,000mAh, 25W fast charging Display: 6.7” HD+

6.7” HD+ Camera: 50MP rear + 8MP front

50MP rear + 8MP front Performance: Helio G85, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage

Helio G85, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage OS: Android 14

Why it stands out: A trusted brand with good update support and dependable specs. A solid, balanced choice.

8. Realme C61

Battery: 5,000mAh, 15W fast charging

5,000mAh, 15W fast charging Display: 6.74” HD+, 90Hz refresh rate

6.74” HD+, 90Hz refresh rate Camera: 50MP rear + 5MP front

50MP rear + 5MP front Performance: Unisoc T612, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Unisoc T612, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage OS: Android 14

Why it stands out: A large display, good RAM and storage, and Realme’s user-friendly interface make this a reliable deal.

When choosing a smartphone under ₦200,000, focus on your needs—whether it’s gaming, photography, long battery life, or general productivity. These options combine strong performance with affordability, perfect for the average Nigerian buyer in 2025.

