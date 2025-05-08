8 hidden health conditions Nigerians often overlook

In Nigeria, where access to quality healthcare is still a luxury for many, countless people go about their daily lives unaware they are battling silent but serious health conditions. The average Nigerian often brushes off early symptoms, attributing them to stress, “malaria”, or even spiritual causes.

In recent years, conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease, and even certain cancers have become more common, yet many cases remain undetected until they reach dangerous stages due to lack of regular health checks, low awareness, self-diagnosis and treatment.

Here are eight commonly overlooked illnesses you should be aware of.

Hypertension

Often called the “silent killer”, hypertension is one of the most common yet ignored conditions in Nigeria. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines hypertension as a condition in which systolic blood pressure is consistently 140 mm Hg or higher, or diastolic pressure is 90 mm Hg or higher.

According to the Nigerian Heart Foundation (NHF), hypertension in Nigeria has reached crisis levels, with an estimated 76.2 million adults affected, especially among those aged 30–50, due to urban stress, poor diets, inactivity, and untreated health conditions.

Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is increasingly affecting Nigerians, especially in urban areas where processed foods and sedentary lifestyles are common. Early symptoms like frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, and constant thirst are often dismissed.

A medical expert at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State, Zubairu Iliyasu, said no fewer than 11 million persons are currently living with diabetes in Nigeria, with many more remaining undiagnosed.

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is often caused by untreated hypertension or diabetes and is commonly diagnosed at late stages. Signs such as like swollen feet, persistent fatigue, or reduced urine output, are often ignored assuming it’s temporary.

Hepatitis B and C

These viral infections can remain in the body for years without symptoms, quietly damaging the liver, and are often discovered when liver failure or cancer has already developed.

Nigeria has a prevalence rate of 8.1% and 1.1% for HBV and HCV among adults aged 15-64 years, respectively, according to the Nigeria HIV-AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey, 2018 (NAIIS 2018).

Glaucoma

Known as the “silent thief of sight”, glaucoma damages the optic nerve and can lead to permanent blindness if not caught early. It usually has no symptoms until significant vision loss occurs.

According to the Nigerian Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey, 4.2% of the Nigerian population is blind, with 16.7% of these cases caused by glaucoma.

Cervical Cancer

This is the second most common cancer among Nigerian women and is caused mainly by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr Mohammed Ali Pate, in April revealed that more than 12,000 Nigerian women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually, despite the disease being largely preventable.

Prostate Cancer

This is the most diagnosed cancer among Nigerian men, especially those over 50. It often starts without symptoms or with signs men dismiss, like difficulty urinating or back pain.

Mental Health Disorders

Conditions like depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia are often misunderstood or spiritualised in Nigeria. Many people suffering from mental illness are left untreated due to stigma, lack of access to care, or cultural beliefs.