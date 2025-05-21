79% of Nigerian pilgrims airlifted for 2025 hajj – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has successfully transported 32,549 pilgrims, representing 79.1 per cent of the total intending pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON disclosed this in a statement issued by its Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Hajiya Fatima Usara, in Madina on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Vice-President Kashim Shettima declared the inaugural flight open on May 9, in Owerri, Imo.

Usara said this development was achieved through 79 flights operated since the commencement of the airlift operations on May 9.

According to her, many states, including Adamawa and Plateau, have concluded their transport operations, while those with one flight only will complete their operations today.

She said, ”These states include Bauchi and Gombe States, with 30 pilgrims each left to be transported.

“Jigawa and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are also expected to complete their pilgrim transportation today.

”Kwara, with 137 pilgrims remaining, will conclude by joining a Kano Max Air flight this afternoon.

“Benue pilgrims will join intending pilgrims from the South-South section to undertake a combined and only flight from the region on May 23, marking the last phase of the airlift for the area.

“Importantly, no flight cancellations have been recorded since the airlift began.

”However, deliberate minor delays were arranged to allow for the proper clean-up and decongestion of hotels in Madinah, especially with the surge in arrivals.”

The NAHCON spokesperson explained that such cleanup procedures were standard operational routines following vacation of rooms during the Hajj season. (NAN)