7 symptoms of diabetes you shouldn’t ignore

Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing health concerns in Nigeria, yet many people remain unaware of its early warning signs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 537 million adults globally are living with diabetes, and Africa accounts for more than 24 million of these cases, with a large number going undiagnosed. In Nigeria, the burden is growing due to factors like urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits.

Spotting the early signs of diabetes is crucial in preventing complications such as kidney failure, vision loss, stroke and nerve damage. Below are seven key symptoms of diabetes that every Nigerian should know—before it’s too late.

1. Excessive Thirst (Polydipsia)

If you find yourself constantly thirsty, even after drinking water, it may not just be from the heat. This could be an early symptom of diabetes.

“Persistent thirst is the body’s way of compensating for fluid loss caused by high glucose levels,” says the WHO in its global diabetes fact sheet.

“It’s a classic sign of undiagnosed diabetes, especially in low-resource settings.”

In Nigeria’s hot climate, it’s easy to overlook this as ordinary dehydration, but if it persists, it’s wise to get tested.

2. Frequent Urination (Polyuria)

Making multiple trips to the toilet, especially at night? It could be more than just a full bladder.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), “When blood sugar levels are too high, the kidneys try to remove excess glucose through urine, leading to frequent urination.”

This symptom is closely tied to polydipsia. If you’re drinking more and peeing more, it’s time to see a doctor.

3. Sudden and Unexplained Weight Loss

If you’re shedding weight without trying—especially without changing your diet or exercise routine—this could be a red flag.

When the body can’t get energy from glucose, it begins to break down fat and muscle.

This can happen quickly and often goes unnoticed until clothes start to fit differently. Many people in Nigeria may consider it a “positive” sign, but it can be a symptom of undiagnosed diabetes.

4. Constant Fatigue or Weakness

Feeling unusually tired or sluggish despite a full night’s sleep? It may not just be stress or work overload.

This tiredness is often misattributed to malaria or “overwork,” especially in Nigeria, but it should be investigated if it persists.

5. Blurred Vision

Sudden vision changes—especially blurriness—can be a sign that your blood sugar levels are too high.

The WHO notes that high glucose levels cause the lens of the eye to swell, changing its shape and ability to focus.

If left untreated, this can lead to diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of blindness in adults. Nigeria has seen a rise in diabetes-related eye complications, particularly among those who delay diagnosis.

6. Slow Healing of Wounds and Infections

Injuries, cuts, or sores—especially on the feet—that take unusually long to heal are a serious warning sign.

According to the IDF, “Diabetes impairs blood flow and weakens the immune system, which delays healing and increases the risk of infection.”

In Nigeria, many people with diabetes present late to clinics, often with foot ulcers or infections that could have been avoided with earlier intervention.

7. Tingling, Numbness, or Pain in Hands and Feet

Known as diabetic neuropathy, this nerve damage is a common complication of prolonged high blood sugar levels.

Nerve damage from diabetes can cause tingling, burning or numbness in the extremities. This is often one of the first signs of diabetes complications.

In Nigeria, where access to specialised neurological care is limited, early detection of this symptom can make a big difference in quality of life.

When to See a Doctor

If you’re experiencing one or more of these symptoms, it’s essential to get tested. Blood sugar tests are affordable and widely available in clinics across Nigeria.

“Early diagnosis and proper management can prevent most of the serious complications associated with diabetes,” the WHO said in its 2023 health report.