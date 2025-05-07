7 killed as speeding cement laden truck loses control in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least seven persons have been killed in a lone accident involving a truck laden with cement along Katsina-Ala – Zaki Biam Road.

The accident, which occurred on the weekend, also left some other occupants of the truck with varying degrees of injury.

According to an eyewitness, the truck, which was laden with about 600 bags of cement, had 15 people on board when the accident occurred.

He said, “The cement truck with about 600 bags of cement was on top speed while heading towards Zaki Biam when the driver hit a pothole and lost control. The vehicle tumbled over, leaving seven persons dead and some others injured.

“In fact it was the quick intervention of the locals that save the lives of six of the occupants of the truck who sustained injuries, though two others escaped unhurt.”

Confirming the accident, Steve Ayodele, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said 15 people were involved in the accident.

He said: “The accident happened along Katsina Ala-Zaki Biam road around 11am on Saturday and it involved 15 people, seven were killed, six injured and rwo without injury.”

He also confirmed that the debris of the ill-fated truck had been removed from the road to allow for the free flow of traffic.

Vanguard News