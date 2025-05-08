60,000 Nigerian teachers to gather to break Guinness World Record

By Adesina Wahab

More than 60,000 Nigerian teachers, working in public and private schools, will, during a Teachers Conference in Lagos gather to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of teachers in one location.

Disclosing this at a press conference in Ikeja, Lagos, the Director of Strategic Partnerships, 1 Million Teachers, Oluwaseyi Anifowose, said the conference is slated for September 20 at the Tafawa Balewa Square(TBS) in Lagos.

Anifowose who is the convener, said the event is tagged: Let There Be Teachers Conference 2025, while the theme is: Teachers’ matter: Celebrating the role of teachers in enhancing quality education.

In the preparations for the event, he said the Lagos State Government, not only approved of the event, but is supporting it.

“The Lagos State Government has expressed support for the event and approved the attendance of all public school teachers, while the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT and other associations and stakeholders in the sector are involved.”

Anifowose added: “Over 60,000 teachers will gather at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos to celebrate their role, reaffirm their commitment and make history. We are proud to announce that the event will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of teachers in one location.

“This is not just about breaking records, it’s about breaking barriers. It’s about challenging the status quo, disambiguating societal perception, and raising the bar and a new banner for teachers in Nigeria. It’s about raising a new generation of teachers that can illuminate the mind, inspire change and transform generations, one child at a time.”

He added that it will also feature keynote speeches from the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa and other national and international education leaders, and a “call to action” communique for a teacher-led education policy reform.

Anifowose who commended teachers for their pivotal roles in the society, said he became a teacher by choice, not by accident or because of having no other thing to do.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of 1 Million Teachers (1MT) Prof. Hakeem Subair, reiterated his commitment to creating a world with enough high-quality teachers to ensure all children can access proper education.

Head of Growth, Edusko, Sola Adeola, described the conference as a celebration of the transformative power of teachers.

Teachers groups and associations in both private and public schools are expected at the gathering.

