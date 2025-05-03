500 Rivers women receive SDGs/RHI empowerment items in Port Harcourt

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

No fewer than 500 women drawn from a the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers state have benefitted from a major empowerment programme jointly organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) and the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), the flagship humanitarian platform of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The empowerment event was part of a nationwide initiative aimed at lifting vulnerable women out of poverty, in line with Nigeria’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goals 1 (No Poverty), 5 (Gender Equality), and 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

With songs of thanksgiving on their lips, the women could barely contain their excitement as they received a wide range of empowerment tools, including deep-chest freezers, gas cookers with ovens, generators, and industrial grinding machines to boost their small-scale enterprises.

For many, it was the first step towards economic independence.

A statement by Desmond Utomwen, Special Assistant Media, Publicity and Strategic Communication to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, stated that one of the beneficiaries, Tina Pepple, described the gesture as “a miracle that would change her life”.

She added, “with this, I can support my family. I thank our mother, the First Lady, and the SDGs Office for remembering us.”

Other beneficiaries—Blessing Dickson, Kariba Dives, Doris Jaja, Stella Ohochukwu, Gloria A. Kuki, and Salome Ohochukwu, also showered encomiums on the First Lady and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs.

Representing the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the event, the wife of the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Dr Mrs Theresa Ibas, noted that the initiative is aimed at planting seeds of economic revival in the lives of women, with the goal of helping them break free from the cycle of poverty and dependence.

“Today, we are equipping our women with essential tools like deep-chest freezers, gas cookers with ovens, generators, and industrial grinding machines to build successful businesses and contribute to our nation’s prosperity.”

The President’s wife linked the initiative to broader national and global objectives, noting: “Women’s empowerment is central to achieving all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 5 on gender equality and SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth.

“These items are not just tools; they are stepping stones towards financial independence and a better future for Nigerian women.”

She encouraged beneficiaries to maximise the opportunity.

“Use these resources wisely to build better lives for yourselves and your families. Let what you receive today prosper in your hands as you contribute meaningfully to our nation’s progress.”

She also commended the OSSAP-SDGs for its leadership in aligning the empowerment programmes with global best practices and for providing the technical and financial frameworks for effective implementation.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, highlighted the programme’s broader impact on national development.

“Today’s programme is not just about distributing empowerment items; it is about unlocking potential, fostering economic independence, and creating opportunities for women to thrive,” she stated, while reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive development through strategic partnerships and direct support to vulnerable populations.

“By equipping 500 women per state and the FCT with tools such as gas cookers, generators, deep freezers and grinding machines, we are strengthening their capacity to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to inclusive national development.” She added.