5 in police net for allegedly stealing, selling 2-week-old baby

Operatives of the Police Command in Lagos State have detained five suspects for allegedly stealing and selling a two-week-old baby for N3 million.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the command apprehended the suspects, one man and four women for abduction and child stealing.

“The complaint was originally lodged at Ajah Division on May 5, by an individual who reported that his 16-year-old cousin was impregnated by an unidentified person.

“Investigation revealed that due to financial constraints, the complainant’s mother entrusted her to a guardian for accommodation until she delivers.

“However, the guardian conspired with four others to relocate the girl to an unknown location.

“When she was eventually found, she was without her pregnancy and the baby,” Hundeyin said.

The imagemaker said that following transfer of the case to the SCID for discreet investigation, the police apprehended the suspects, who had conspired and sold the baby for N3 million.

The spokesperson said that through painstaking efforts, detectives traced and recovered the stolen baby boy in Agemuwo, Badagry area.

“The child was found safe and sound. The Gender/Anti-Human Trafficking Unit is currently handling the case and attending to the baby, who is in good health, pending his reunion with his biological mother.

“Investigations are ongoing to bring all involved parties to justice,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the command reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.