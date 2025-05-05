5 Amotekun personnel injured as hoodlums attack Osun command

We won’t allow criminality thrive in Osun - Amotekun Commander

By Shina Abubakar

No fewer than five Amotekun personnel were reportedly injured, following an attack on the security outfit’s command in Osun State.

In a statement by the corps’ spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu, yesterday, the attack on the Amotekun Awo Command, in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, occurred last weekend.

He disclosed that the attack was on the heels of invitation of the Amotekun, by the Oniwoye of Iwoye, over attempt to bury someone illegally on the community’s ancestral land.

“But on getting to the site, the four personnel deployed to investigate the matter discovered that the burial has been concluded.

Shockingly, a suspected and long-wanted thug, Ismaila Aluko, emerged from hiding, with a gang of armed collaborators, and launched a brutal attack on the operatives, injuring them in the process,” he said.

According to him, the personnel tactically withrew to the Command’s head office in Awo. With a view to avoid confrontation.

Idowu further revealed that rather than to allow the personnel to remain at the work station , the gang regrouped and launched attack at the command.

His words, “In a shocking turn of events, the hoodlums regrouped and staged a second attack on the Amotekun office in Awo.

“This brazen assault took place in the presence of law enforcement agents, including officers of the Nigeria Police Force, deployed to investigate the matter and an officer of Department of State Services, DSS, who was around to intercede in a matter, as well as family members of the assailants.

“During the attack, the marauders tried to disarm Amotekun personnel and inflicted serious injuries on the operatives, who were immediately taken to a medical facility for emergency treatment. One personnel was seriously injured while four others sustained minor injuries.

“This violent act represents a direct threat to the security and peace of our communities and will not be tolerated. The Osun Amotekun Corps is currently working with relevant security agencies to ensure the swift arrest and prosecution of all those involved in this heinous act.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the protection of lives, property, and community peace.”