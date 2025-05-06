37-year-old Nigerian nabbed for drug trafficking in India

India Crime Branch has arrested a Nigerian man, Jacob Ugwu, for his alleged involvement in the inter-state trafficking of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) across India.

The 37-year-old, Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said, entered India a year ago under the guise of working as a hotel cook but had since been operating out of the Krishnapuri area in Delhi, reportedly running a refreshment shop believed to be a cover for drug distribution, reports Times of India on Monday.

Ugwu’s arrest followed the interrogation of two Indian nationals, Hariom Jha (26) and Lakshya Singh Rajput (26), who were apprehended near the MR10 Bridge in Indore. Police seized 36 grams of MDMA, a Tata Altroz, and multiple mobile phones from the duo.

A statement by the police said, “The arrest of the Nigerian person, Jacob Nnabuike Ugwu (37), follows the earlier seizure of approximately 36 grams of MD drugs, a Tata Altroz car, and mobile phones from two other accused, identified as Hariom Jha (26) and Lakshya Singh Rajput (26).”

Dandotiya added that Ugwu is believed to be the central figure in a broader drug distribution network stretching across several Indian states.

“The accused is a native of Nigeria, originally from Enugu City. He confessed to residing in Delhi for the past 2-3 years, running a refreshment shop, and supplying MD drugs through other members of his gang for the past year,” Dandotiya said.

“Earlier, the Indore crime branch team received credible information that Jha and Rajput, in a Tata Altroz car, were involved in supplying MD drugs near the MR10 Bridge. Approximately 36 grams of illegal MD drugs, the Tata Altroz car, mobile phones, etc., were seized from their possession.

“During police remand, the accused revealed that they procured the MD drugs for trafficking from a Nigerian supplier in Delhi named Jacob, he said.

The trio has been booked under Crime Number 81/25, invoking Sections 8 and 22 of the NDPS Act, with Ugwu now under police remand for further investigation into his network and accomplices

Dandotiya added that additional arrests are likely as the investigation expands into the larger network of suppliers and peddlers linked to the accused.