36,359 Nigerian pilgrims transported as airlift operation ends May 30 – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has successfully transported 36,359 Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, saying that the airlift operation will end on May 30.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by its Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Hajiya Fatima Usara, in Madina on Thursday.

Usara said that, as of the report’s publication, 5,494 pilgrims from the government quota were still awaiting airlift.

“Air Peace is projected to conclude its final Hajj flight on May 24, having secured a slot for the date.

“Similarly, UMZA Aviation is expected to complete its operations from Kaduna on the same day, with only three flights remaining.

“Max Air will round off its airlift operations on May 25.

“The extension is due to an increase in the number of pilgrims that continued to register in some of the states assigned to the airline after formal allocation,” Usara said.

According to her, in a special arrangement, FlyNas will conclude its operations on May 30.

“The final FlyNas flight will depart with a full complement of pilgrims, including the Governor of Kebbi State.

“The commission will conduct mop-up flights on May 24 in Kaduna by Umza, Abuja by Air Peace, and Max Air in Kano. Max Air’s final flight will take off from Katsina on May 25,” she said.

Regarding the Nusuk card, the NAHCON spokesperson reassured the few pilgrims who have yet to receive their cards to remain calm, as they will receive their cards soonest.

“The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which oversees its issuance in partnership with designated service providers, has directed immediate resolution of all outstanding issues.

“NAHCON is monitoring the process closely to ensure compliance and timely distribution.” she said

The NAHCON spokesperson recalled that on April 23, the commission announced that its VIP service provider, the Rawaf Mina, secured 2,800-bed spaces in the Tent A + facility.

According to her, as the only VIP location secured this year, distribution to interested parties has continued following the announcement.

Meanwhile, the NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh, praised Almighty Allah for the successes achieved so far and prayed for their continuation throughout the Hajj season.

He thanked the commission’s numerous stakeholders who contributed to achieving this feat.

The chairman also praised the intending pilgrims for their patience and civil conduct so far.