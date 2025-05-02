357 Iwo residents benefit from Lions eye care outreach

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Three hundred and fifty-seven residents of Iwo, Osun State benefitted from free eye care medical outreach.

The outreach organized by Lions Clubs Multiple Districts 404 Nigeria was fully supported by Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) eye care services.

The event, which took place at the Oluwo palace in Iwo recently had 260 persons benefitting from free eye glasses while 62 people were given drugs to reverse their eye issues.

Also, 35 people were referred for eye surgeries as their cases were beyond drugs or glasses.

Addressing participants, who were majorly elderly and young people, the Outreach Officer of the project, Lion Funke Odesanmi, said the project target people with eye disease with a view to improving vision for Nigerians.

She said the club is not just committed to eye screening for victims only, but also to ensure that they were treated free of charge.

Her words, “To end, we urge you all to tell others with eye issues to endeavour to attend our outreach programmes across the state for screening and treatment rather than engage in self medication.

“We are also informing you that there is an eye centre at the Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, with qualified Ophthalmic Professionals where you can go to get treated for any eye disease rather than resorting to self help”.