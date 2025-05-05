32 rescued after 63-foot Lamborghini yacht sinks off Miami Beach

Thirty-two passengers were rescued Saturday evening after a $4 million Tecnomar for Lamborghini yacht began sinking near Flagler Monument Island in Miami’s Biscayne Bay.

The 63-foot vessel, designed to carry a maximum of 16 passengers, was reportedly overloaded when it started taking on water.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami Beach Fire Department, responded swiftly to the emergency. No injuries were reported.

The high-performance yacht, a collaboration between Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group, can reach speeds up to 72 mph and weighs 24 tons.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The rescue took place during the high-profile Formula One Miami Grand Prix weekend, which drew over 275,000 fans.

Authorities praised nearby Good Samaritan boaters for assisting in the rescue. Commercial salvage efforts are underway.

