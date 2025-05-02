2nd Anniversary: Nigeria on the path to prosperity – Deputy Senate President

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

By Henry Umoru

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North, has said that with President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary in office, Nigeria is on the path to prosperity.

In a statement yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Barau hailed President Bola Tinubu’s performance on the second anniversary of his administration and said that the President had laid the foundation for the restoration of the country’s glorious days.

He said, “I join all Nigerians and admirers around the world in congratulating His Excellency, the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the occasion of this government’s second anniversary.

“ The country in the past 24 months under the able leadership of President Tinubu, the visionary leader of our time, has been repositioned. Of course, he inherited a lot of challenges. But he has come up with programs and policies to surmount these challenges.

“ We’ve seen how he has genuinely dealt with our twin main challenges: security and economy. We know we are not where we want to be, but the journey has started. It’s a work in progress. Mr President is working hard, day in and day out, to surmount the insecurity challenge.

“ Hundreds of terrorists have been neutralised, especially in the North West geopolitical zone. Most areas that have been tagged as no-go areas have been recovered. The instances of incessant kidnapping on the Abuja/Kaduna road have become history.

“ In the Southeast, the activities of unknown gunmen terrorising the region have been on the downward slide. Boko Haram was almost completely eradicated until the recent attacks coming from the terrorist group in some parts of Borno State.”

The Deputy President of the Senate, who expressed optimism that the establishment of development commissions in the North West, North Central, South East, South West, and South-South would accelerate the development of the country’s nooks and crannies, said that the President had established several tertiary health and educational institutions across the country to increase access to education and health facilities.

Describing the administration’s Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as unprecedented, he said records from the agency showed that over 300,000 Nigerian students had already benefitted. He also said that the President’s endorsement for a second term by all APC stakeholders was to give him enough time to complete the programs and policies he had started.

Senator Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to continue supporting President Tinubu in implementing his Renewed Hope Agenda and consolidating the gains recorded in the last two years.

He said, “I, therefore, call on Nigerians of all persuasions to continue to pray for our leaders and the well-being of our country and to offer their full support to President Tinubu as he resets our dear nation for peace and socio-economic prosperity.”

