2nd Anniversary: Abuja Int’l Conference Centre, first project to be inaugurated by Tinubu – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the Abuja International Conference Centre (AICC) will be the first project to be inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, who stated this after inspecting the project in Abuja on Friday, explained that the project would be inaugurated to celebrate Tinubu’s second year in office.

He commended Julius Berger, the contractor executing the total renovation of the edifice for the quality of job so far.

He also commended the company for working based on agreed timeline for completion of the project.

The minister said that the centre was in a terrible state before Tinubu directed that it should be rehabilitated and upgraded to the status of an international conference centre.

He said that the centre was built in 1991 saying “it is surprising that no one had attempted to give it a facelift until now.

He described the feat as a prime example of “effective leadership”.

No responsible leader would allow such a facility to be referred to as an international conference centre, given its deplorable state.

“Today, the centre has been transformed into a world-class facility, thanks to Mr President’s leadership and support.

“That’s what leadership is all about,” Wike said.

The minister also inspected the ongoing extension of Obafemi Awolowo Way (N5), from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III, being executed by Julius Berger.

He expressed optimism that the first phase of the project would be part of the projects that would be inaugurated by Tinubu to celebrate his second anniversary in office.

He commended the contractor for keeping to the project timeline saying, “their commitment to excellence was evident in every aspect of the project, from the equipment used to the skilled labour employed.

“This project is a testament to the renewed hope agenda, and we’re thrilled to see it come to fruition,” Wike said.