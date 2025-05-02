2Baba, Makhadzi, Stonebwoy to headline AFRIMA launch in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA— Celebrated African music icon, 2baba Idibia, will headline a dynamic lineup of artistes and global music industry leaders as panellists at the upcoming AFRIMA 2025 Music Conference, forms part of a two-day event organised by the African Union Commission, AUC, and the International Committee of the All-Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, to unveil the AFRIMA 2025 Calendar and host city, at the AU Headquarters, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The event will be held from May 13 to 14, 2025.

Joining 2baba on the panels are top names such as South African superstar, Makhadzi; the vibrant Kenya music sensation, Nikita Kering; Ugandan multiple-award winner, and music executive, Eddy Kenzo; international pop star and ARIMA 2018 best artist in Raggae/Ragga from Ghana, Stonebwoy; Founder and CEO of Bana Records, Ethiopia, Bien Mekonnen; AFRIMA’s Regional Director and CEO of Yekwatu, Mike Strano; and Leo Fakhrul, the Founder and Managing Director of Mamba Sounds, Edinburgh, UK, amongst others.

AFRIMA’s Country Director in Ethiopia, Eyob Alemayehu, in a statement, said: “It’s a fully loaded first day. The Music Conference will kick off with the first panel session, ‘Borderless Beats: The Future of African Music in a Globalised World’, exploring how African sounds are resonating with global audiences. This will be followed by Panel Session 2, ‘Unlocking and Monetising Africa’s Music Economy’, where top industry experts will discuss strategies to grow and sustain the continent’s creative sector.

“We are bringing some of Africa’s most respected voices in music, and key industry leaders to Ethiopia because this is a crucial moment for the continent’s creative industry. Their insights and experiences are vital as we discuss and dissect the future of African music and explore strategies to grow a sustainable creative economy that speaks to both our heritage and our global aspirations.”

“The day will wrap up with the AFRIMA Dinner and Social Networking Event, an exclusive gathering featuring AFRIMA and AU officials, renowned artists, and special industry stakeholders. This is a fantastic chance for everyone in the African music scene to connect and explore potential collaborations. “The unveiling of the AFRIMA 2025 Calendar and Host City is not just the beginning of another award season, it is a strong statement that Africa’s creative industry is moving forward. This moment starts the journey to another exciting edition in 2025, where the continent and the diaspora will come together to celebrate our music and culture.”